PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) have joined hands to contest upcoming general elections, to be held on Feb 8 next year.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique made the announcement after an MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal held a meeting with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party's Model Town secretariat.

He said both sides have decided to contest the Feb 8 elections jointly, a move that apparently aims at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that has stronghold in Sindh.

سندھ میں پیپل پالٹی کو پہلا سرپرائز:

مسلم لیگ ن اور MQM کا مل کر الیکشن لڑنے پر اتفاق،سندھ کے لوگ بھی ترقی اور خوشحالی چاہتے ہیں لہذا یہ اچھا فیصلہ ہے pic.twitter.com/yFGFaWLfLp — M.Adnan (@MianAdnan_007) November 7, 2023

Reports said the PML-N has decided to make an electoral alliance with all opponent parties of the PPP in Sindh.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has issued a notification, appointing former FIA officer Bashir Memon as president of party’s Sindh chapter.

The party is also expected to contact GDA to discuss alliance ahead of the polls in the country.