Gallup survey shows Nawaz Sharif's return to benefit PML-N in elections

A snap poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan with a scientifically selected sample of 1000 men and women spread in almost 100 districts across four provinces using phone survey methodology shows Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan has improved the political fortunes of PML-N.

The survey was conducted on 22nd October 2023, the day after the former prime minister’s arrival in Pakistan and his speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Key Findings Of Snap Poll

At least 75% of Pakistani adults say they have heard or read about Nawaz Sharif arrival in Pakistan.

Almost 1 in 3 adults across Pakistan says they heard Nawaz Sharif’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan. This leads to an audience of almost 4 crore men and women across Pakistan who heard the speech.

Of those who heard the speech of the former prime minster, 80% of them say they like the speech. Only 12% say they did not like the speech and 7% say they had mixed feelings.

At least 50% of the respondents surveyed say that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan will be good for the future of Pakistan and Pakistanis. Around 14% said it would be bad for Pakistan and 18% were indifferent and said his return makes no difference for common Pakistanis. A significant proportion of 18% said it was difficult to comment on.

At least 51% of Pakistanis feel that Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan will help PML-N win the next elections. However, 22% felt it was premature to say and therefore did not respond to the question. At least 26% felt it would either harm PML-N or make no difference (12% and 14%, respectively).

Reconciliation and avoiding confrontation got a resounding Yes in the survey with 70% respondents agreeing that Nawaz Sharif should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.

Almost 4 in 10 Pakistanis feel that Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan is part of a deal. A high 34% felt they don’t know if it was a deal or not and 27% disagreed that his arrival was part of a deal.

When asked, which leader could get Pakistan out of the current economic crisis, Sharif was cited by 30% followed by 22% who cited Imran Khan. It is significant to note that 30% felt no political leader can do the task.

Bilawal Bhutto came as a distant third, with 4% saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open ended and results obtained were then compiled.