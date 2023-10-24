Qasim Ali Shah resigns as Lahore Arts Council chairman

LAHORE – Lahore Arts Council Chairman Qasim Ali Shah met caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and submitted his resignation from the post.

According to media reports, Naqvi paid a tribute to Qasim Ali Shah for his valuable services and offered him to continue his services for the promotion of arts and culture.

Naqvi said that Shah carried forward the brilliant traditions of Al-Hamra in a short period of time and his services for the promotion of arts, culture and literature are commendable.

However, Qasim Ali Shah refused to accept Naqvi's offer due to his personal engagements. He said that Naqvi was a true admirer of arts and literature and he always promoted them.

Lahore Arts Council Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik was also present at the meeting.