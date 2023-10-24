Amar Khan bags IPPA Best Film Debut Award

Amar Khan is a name that has been gradually gaining prominence in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With her stunning looks, acting prowess and unwavering determination, she has been steadily making her mark in the world of television and film.

The recently held coveted International Pakistan Prestige Awards show 2023 in Manchester saw stars from the Pakistani entertainment fraternity in attendance. Dazzling in their crazy expensive couture, suits and gowns, the constellation of A-list stars at the prestigious award show became a night to remember.

Khan recently won the Best Film Debut Award at the prestigious IPPA Awards. This recognition not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also highlights the incredible potential she holds in the world of cinema.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Pyar Problem, Heer Da Hero, Daraar, Baddua and Qayamat.