Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman's contract
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman's contract
Share

LAHORE - Twitterati have come forward in droves to appreciate national television "Geo Entertainment"'s decision to suspend a contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar after he used foul language against activist Marvi Sirmed during a TV show aired this week.

Did Veena Malik just defend Khalil Ur Rehman ... 04:09 PM | 4 Mar, 2020

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has triggered many with his unchivalrous behaviour. With so many people ...

Let's have a look at some of the reactions:

A statement from Geo Entertainment issued Thursday (yesterday) said the contract would remain suspended until Qamar apologised, clarifying that the company had entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the writer, similar to the ones he has with other TV channels. Qamar, who is working with other TV channels as well, is also involved in a movie project that features renowned actors Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed and is being shot these days.

Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise ... 12:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Ushna Shah on Wednesday (yesterday) condemned drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s ...

"Geo believes in exchange of ideas and promoting the culture of Live and Let Live (Geo our Jeenay do) we believe that everyone has the right to express their opinions and the culture of the healthy debate should be encouraged," a statement from the channel read.

I will not accept any show on NeoTv Network until ... 03:39 PM | 4 Mar, 2020

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar crossed every limit, the moment he decided to go on national television and curse and ...

The statement further said such debates should be held in the norms of decency and with respect. "He [Qamar] not only used abusive language against a woman but also refused to accept his mistake and apologise for it," read the statement.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March ...
01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Harvey Weinstein heading to Rikers island after ...
01:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events
01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to ...
12:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
'King of Comedy' Amanullah dies after prolonged ...
11:46 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child ...
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March slogans
01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr