Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise his mistake, apologise

"This is an injustice … your ideology is wrong. Think about it, open up your mind," said Ushna

Asma Malik
12:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise his mistake, apologise
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Ushna Shah on Wednesday (yesterday) condemned drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s recent controversial statements, asking him to apologise for his words.

While having a talk during national TV show Jashn-e-Cricket, Shah said Qamar "should apologise for his words" and that now "is the time to stand against wrongdoings" in our society. "After my comments, Qamar sahab will say that I will never make an offer to this 'dou takkay ki aurat' for a drama," she said, making a quirky jibe at the playwright while referring to a popular dialogue from his recently-hit drama series.

The drama-writer should put aside his ego, acknowledge his mistake, and apologise, the actress said. "He should realise that we do not enjoy being angry or demeaning him.

Late Tuesday night,  Qamar — who was both ridiculed and praised for his hit TV series earlier this year — appeared on a talk show alongside activist Marvi Sirmed to share his thoughts on Aurat March 2020.

Tempers, however, flared up soon after the two got into an argument about one of the slogans — "mera jism, meri marzi," or my body, my choice — with Qamar saying it was "vile and filthy" and that he felt "hurt" that the LHC threw out a petition seeking to ban it.

I will not accept any show on NeoTv Network until ... 03:39 PM | 4 Mar, 2020

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar crossed every limit, the moment he decided to go on national television and curse and ...

As he spoke, Marvi interrupted to offer an explanation as to why the line of thought Qamar was diving into was problematic. However, he lost his patience and hurled some highly inappropriate insults at Sirmed, adding to a clash between progressives and conservatives over the perceived objectives of the Aurat March 2020.

Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow ... 02:08 PM | 4 Mar, 2020

LAHORE - Pakistani writer and director, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been the talk of the town since his hit drama ...

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child ...
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin ...
01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
No Time to Die :Release delayed due to ...
01:26 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise ...
12:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Meghan Markle all set to make Hollywood comeback ...
12:38 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr