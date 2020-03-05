Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise his mistake, apologise

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Ushna Shah on Wednesday (yesterday) condemned drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s recent controversial statements, asking him to apologise for his words.

While having a talk during national TV show Jashn-e-Cricket, Shah said Qamar "should apologise for his words" and that now "is the time to stand against wrongdoings" in our society. "After my comments, Qamar sahab will say that I will never make an offer to this 'dou takkay ki aurat' for a drama," she said, making a quirky jibe at the playwright while referring to a popular dialogue from his recently-hit drama series.

The drama-writer should put aside his ego, acknowledge his mistake, and apologise, the actress said. "He should realise that we do not enjoy being angry or demeaning him.

Late Tuesday night, Qamar — who was both ridiculed and praised for his hit TV series earlier this year — appeared on a talk show alongside activist Marvi Sirmed to share his thoughts on Aurat March 2020.

میں نے خلیل الرحمان قمرکے نظریے کےخلاف بات کی، اب وہ توپ لے کر آجائیں گے، اداکارہ اشنا شاہ



جشن کرکٹ روزانہ رات 11:05 صرف جیو نیوز پر | https://t.co/mbsn8JnSus @ushnashah @ShahzadIqbalGEO#GeoNews #GeoJashnEcricket pic.twitter.com/mjXdytAUpW — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) March 4, 2020

Tempers, however, flared up soon after the two got into an argument about one of the slogans — "mera jism, meri marzi," or my body, my choice — with Qamar saying it was "vile and filthy" and that he felt "hurt" that the LHC threw out a petition seeking to ban it.

As he spoke, Marvi interrupted to offer an explanation as to why the line of thought Qamar was diving into was problematic. However, he lost his patience and hurled some highly inappropriate insults at Sirmed, adding to a clash between progressives and conservatives over the perceived objectives of the Aurat March 2020.

