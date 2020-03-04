Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow panelist in a live show
Web Desk
02:08 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow panelist in a live show
LAHORE - Pakistani writer and director, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been the talk of the town since his hit drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ which has gained both critical and favourable remarks. Ahead of International Women’s Day 2020, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had a discussion around feminism and Aurat March in a talk show.

As we all know about the director’s short-tempered behaviour, he got into an abusive spat with a participant during the talk show. At first, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar carried on with his bit of conversation before he was interrupted by Marvi Sirmed, a former journalist.

Marvi Sirmed triggered the extremely short-tempered writer with a slogan of the upcoming Aurat March he had previously taken issue with: ‘Mera Jisam meri Marzi.’

This harmless little phrase got Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar all riled up. After that, he got into a profanity-laced spat with Marvi and used some unacceptable and disgraceful remarks during the LIVE show. Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is known for his fringe views especially related to feminism.

Marvi Sirmed has a record of getting into abusive rants on television, too. Moreover, hashtags of #MeraJismMeriMarzi and #khalilurrehmanqamar is trending top on Twitter.

Senator Sherry Rehman has demanded an apology from the TV show’s management.

Many showbiz celebrities were rightly shocked and dismayed at the turn of events. 

Earlier, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar mentioned Actress Sonya Hussyn as an upgraded actress after she reveals her no-interest performing in Mere Paas Tum Ho.

She said, “I was offered for Mere Paas Tum Ho with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui. I did not take this project because I have issues related to women. In our society, we don’t have acceptance for women and I don’t want to represent women in a negative way. I was not able to accept that character.”

On replying to Sonya Hussyn’s rejection, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar said that he had never offered the role of the female lead in the drama to actress Sonya Hussyn. He also said that he did not ever want to cast her in the show. The director stated in the interview that Sonya was making a false claim on being offered the role in Mere Paas Tum Ho.

He further added that it was impossible to cast her in the play because he would have refused it outright.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

