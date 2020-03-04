Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow panelist in a live show

LAHORE - Pakistani writer and director, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been the talk of the town since his hit drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ which has gained both critical and favourable remarks. Ahead of International Women’s Day 2020, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had a discussion around feminism and Aurat March in a talk show.

As we all know about the director’s short-tempered behaviour, he got into an abusive spat with a participant during the talk show. At first, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar carried on with his bit of conversation before he was interrupted by Marvi Sirmed, a former journalist.

Marvi Sirmed triggered the extremely short-tempered writer with a slogan of the upcoming Aurat March he had previously taken issue with: ‘Mera Jisam meri Marzi.’

This harmless little phrase got Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar all riled up. After that, he got into a profanity-laced spat with Marvi and used some unacceptable and disgraceful remarks during the LIVE show. Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is known for his fringe views especially related to feminism.

Marvi Sirmed has a record of getting into abusive rants on television, too. Moreover, hashtags of #MeraJismMeriMarzi and #khalilurrehmanqamar is trending top on Twitter.

Senator Sherry Rehman has demanded an apology from the TV show’s management.

I will not accept any show on @NeoTv_Network until this anchor apologises and this abusive man boycotted. If others ( men and women ) do the same when asked for shows this kind of disrespect to women may not get impunity. Women’s rights are human rights. Enough of this nonsense https://t.co/YAJlmawCXF — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 4, 2020

Many showbiz celebrities were rightly shocked and dismayed at the turn of events.

دو ٹکے کی عورت سے لے کر

الو کی پٹھی تک کا گھٹیا سفر

بہت جلد طے کرلیا

خلیل الرحمن قمر!



مقبولیت ہضم کرنا اعلی ظرفوں کا شیوہ ہے، کم ظرف کانہیں

خالی برتن سوائے بجنے اور بجانے کے کسی کام نہیں آتا

پانی چڑھا کر ہانڈی پکاتے رہو

صرف اُبال آئے گا

غذامیسر نہیں ہوگی!#khalilurrehmanqamar — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 4, 2020

This man has destroyed the gutter feminists and desi liberals and Secularism by a single sentence:

بے حیا عورت تیرے جسم پر کوئی تُھوکتا بھی نہیں 🤣

Haya is the real beauty of womenRed heart

Hats off to youRed heart#khalilurrehmanqamar pic.twitter.com/jjg1YBogVh — Majeed Mahmood🇵🇰🇧🇭🇹🇷 (@MajeedMahmood2) March 4, 2020

I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking! #khalilurrehmanqamar — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 4, 2020

On behalf of every man except Amir Liaqat I apologize for #khalilurrehmanqamar And not apologize for his actions but his entire being and pathetic existence — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) March 4, 2020

Earlier, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar mentioned Actress Sonya Hussyn as an upgraded actress after she reveals her no-interest performing in Mere Paas Tum Ho.

She said, “I was offered for Mere Paas Tum Ho with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui. I did not take this project because I have issues related to women. In our society, we don’t have acceptance for women and I don’t want to represent women in a negative way. I was not able to accept that character.”

On replying to Sonya Hussyn’s rejection, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar said that he had never offered the role of the female lead in the drama to actress Sonya Hussyn. He also said that he did not ever want to cast her in the show. The director stated in the interview that Sonya was making a false claim on being offered the role in Mere Paas Tum Ho.

He further added that it was impossible to cast her in the play because he would have refused it outright.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.