Film on OceanGate’s Titan submersible tragedy in the works

11:45 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
OceanGate
Source: File photos

Latest reports from the entertainment industry suggest a film is being produced on the OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy. 

According to a report, the film will be written by Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey and produced by MindRiot Entertainment and E Brian Dobbins. 

The film shares the title with a previous docuseries released by MindRiot titled Salvaged about OceanGate’s former mission director Kyle Bingham. Another documentary aired a few days after the Titan tragedy was aired by Channel 5 called, Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea. However, the upcoming project will be the first feature film about the incident.

Writer and filmmaker Keasey is reported to have said, “Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

He added, “Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white, It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.”

The Titan submersible drew the world’s attention back in June of 2023 after it suspiciously went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion to inspect the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean, losing contact with its mother ship one hour and forty-five minutes into the dive.

The five-man crew, which consisted of British Businessman Hamish Harding, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolot, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, were all feared dead as the oxygen supply on the submersible slowly ran out.

Four days after it went missing, a remotely controlled underwater vehicle discovered debris near the original Titanic wreck, and the Titan submersible was believed to have imploded on the site.

