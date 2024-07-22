Search

Lifestyle

Fawad Khan to play chef role in upcoming Bollywood film with Vaani Kapoor

05:21 PM | 22 Jul, 2024
Fawad Khan to play chef role in upcoming Bollywood film with Vaani Kapoor
Source: Social media

KARACHI - Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is all set to make a Bollywood return with a movie featuring Vaani Kapoor. 

The name of the movie and other details are yet to be surfaced but there are revelations about role of Fawad Khan in it. 

 Indian media reported that Khan would essay the role of a UK-based chef in the film, adding that the shooting of the project would start soon in London. 

The Aaarti bagdi’s much-anticipated movie will be filmed in London and Dubai while fans are excited to see the Pakistani actor in Indian movie once again. 

It is recalled that that Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film 'Khoobsurat', in which Sonam Kapoor played the lead role with him.

Indian web series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is out now!

Lifestyle

05:21 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan to play chef role in upcoming Bollywood film with Vaani ...

04:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested at Dubai airport

11:04 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Woman among four arrested for abduction, assault of Khalilur Rehman ...

10:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Mukesh Ambani's wealth grows by Rs25,000 crore after Anant-Radhika ...

04:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

WATCH : Fiza Ali calls out young girl's "wazifa" request for romantic ...

04:23 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Abduction of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar: What exactly happened?

Lifestyle

10:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

08:55 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Who is Noorima Rehan, viral Pakistani singing sensation from Hunza ...

06:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Actress Iffat Omar shares photos of daughter's engagement to foreign ...

09:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Shaheera Jalil joins star cast of Turkish drama serial Selahaddin ...

03:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Indian web series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:56 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan admits ordering PTI protest outside GHQ before arrest

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.25 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: