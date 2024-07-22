Fawad Khan to play chef role in upcoming Bollywood film with Vaani Kapoor

KARACHI - Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is all set to make a Bollywood return with a movie featuring Vaani Kapoor.

The name of the movie and other details are yet to be surfaced but there are revelations about role of Fawad Khan in it.

Indian media reported that Khan would essay the role of a UK-based chef in the film, adding that the shooting of the project would start soon in London.

The Aaarti bagdi’s much-anticipated movie will be filmed in London and Dubai while fans are excited to see the Pakistani actor in Indian movie once again.

It is recalled that that Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film 'Khoobsurat', in which Sonam Kapoor played the lead role with him.