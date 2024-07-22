Imran Khan admits ordering PTI protest outside GHQ before arrest

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has confessed to giving a call for holding peaceful protest outside GHQ, the military headequarter in Rawalpindi, before his arrest.
He admitted it in an informal talk with journalists in the Adiala Jail. He said police and rangers attacked his Zaman Park residence on March 14 last year despite an assurance from his lawyers regarding joining investigation and presenting arrest.
Khan said police also attacked him at Judicial Complex during hearing of a case on March 18, adding the shells were fired inside and outside the complex. The former premier said he had realized that he would be arrested.
“Before my arrest, I had given a call for peaceful protest in front of GHQ,” he said.
It would be better to impose martial law instead of establishing technocratic setup, he said, adding: “There is already unannounced martial law in the country”.
Talking about his interview to a foreign media outlet, Khan said he had told some points to his lawyers and it is how his interview got published in the international magazine.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
