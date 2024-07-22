Imran Khan admits ordering PTI protest outside GHQ before arrest

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has confessed to giving a call for holding peaceful protest outside GHQ, the military headequarter in Rawalpindi, before his arrest.

He admitted it in an informal talk with journalists in the Adiala Jail. He said police and rangers attacked his Zaman Park residence on March 14 last year despite an assurance from his lawyers regarding joining investigation and presenting arrest.

Khan said police also attacked him at Judicial Complex during hearing of a case on March 18, adding the shells were fired inside and outside the complex. The former premier said he had realized that he would be arrested.

“Before my arrest, I had given a call for peaceful protest in front of GHQ,” he said.

It would be better to impose martial law instead of establishing technocratic setup, he said, adding: “There is already unannounced martial law in the country”.

Talking about his interview to a foreign media outlet, Khan said he had told some points to his lawyers and it is how his interview got published in the international magazine.