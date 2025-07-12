Satellite imagery reveals damage of Iranian attacks on US Air Base in Qatar

WASHINGTON – Iran’s attack on American Air bases in Qatar was initially downplayed but Pentagon now reveals significant damage to a critical communications dome used by American forces.

The missile attack took place on June 23, when Iran targeted the base’s secure communications infrastructure. Satellite images shared by international defense analysts show the dome intact prior to the strike, and completely destroyed afterward — confirming the accuracy and impact of the missile.

Pentagon said targeted dome was essential to safeguarding US military communications in the Middle East. The precision strike is being seen as a calculated response by Tehran amid escalating tensions in the region.

The attack by Iran was said to be a blunt move during 12-day war between Iran and Israel, as Tehran demonstrated willingness and capability to strike high-value US assets in allied countries.

US President Donald Trump also reacted to it, saying Iran’s prior warning gave American and allied troops the time they needed to clear out of the base. “They told us they were coming, and we acted quickly. The damage was to equipment, not lives — but it sent a strong message,” Trump said.