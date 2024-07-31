Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral, burial details revealed

TEHRAN – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iranian capital city of Tehran in an airstrike on Wednesday.
The resistance group has blamed Israel for the death of Haniyeh. It also vowed to take revenge for the assassination of its leader.
Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was assassinated in an airstrike that targeted his residence in north Tehran around 2 a.m. local time (1030GMT).
The attack reportedly took place at a guesthouse where he was staying after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president.
Reports said the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on Thursday at 8 am local time. After the funeral prayer, his body will be shifted to Qatar’s capital Doha same day.
In Doha, his funeral prayers will again be held at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque after Friday prayers.
Later, Ismail Haniyeh will be laid to rest in Lusail.
Various Islamic leaders and public are expected to attend the funeral prayers of the Hamas political chief.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
