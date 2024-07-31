Search

Ismail Haniyeh's funeral, burial details revealed

04:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

TEHRAN – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iranian capital city of Tehran in an airstrike on Wednesday.

The resistance group has blamed Israel for the death of Haniyeh. It also vowed to take revenge for the assassination of its leader.

Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was assassinated in an airstrike that targeted his residence in north Tehran around 2 a.m. local time (1030GMT).

The attack reportedly took place at a guesthouse where he was staying after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president.

Reports said the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on Thursday at 8 am local time. After the funeral prayer, his body will be shifted to Qatar’s capital Doha same day.

In Doha, his funeral prayers will again be held at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque after Friday prayers.

Later, Ismail Haniyeh will be laid to rest in Lusail.

Various Islamic leaders and public are expected to attend the funeral prayers of the Hamas political chief.

