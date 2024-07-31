Kuwait eases family visa rules for foreigners: Here's what has changed

KUWAIT CITY - In another pro-foreigners policy, Kuwait has allowed expatriates without university degrees to sponsor their families if they earn at least KD800 (Dh9,600) per month, as per their work permit.
The decision, articulated in Article 29 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019, was announced by Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior of Kuwait.
The fresh policy facilitates the sponsorship of wives and children for expatriates already residing in Kuwait or born there, as well as for children born abroad who are under five years old.
Additionally, the Director General of the Residency Affairs General Department at the Interior Ministry holds the authority to waive the salary requirement under specific conditions.
Effective immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette, the change aims to streamline the residency process for expatriate families in Kuwait, Gulf News reported.
It is to be highlighted that Residency affairs departments across various governorates have begun accepting family visa applications from eligible expatriates under the new salary guidelines.
It bears mentioning that the authorities in Kuwait have started deportation proceedings against several individuals who have overstayed their visit visas, along with their sponsors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.