Kuwait eases family visa rules for foreigners: Here's what has changed

KUWAIT CITY - In another pro-foreigners policy, Kuwait has allowed expatriates without university degrees to sponsor their families if they earn at least KD800 (Dh9,600) per month, as per their work permit.

The decision, articulated in Article 29 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019, was announced by Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior of Kuwait.

The fresh policy facilitates the sponsorship of wives and children for expatriates already residing in Kuwait or born there, as well as for children born abroad who are under five years old.

Additionally, the Director General of the Residency Affairs General Department at the Interior Ministry holds the authority to waive the salary requirement under specific conditions.

Effective immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette, the change aims to streamline the residency process for expatriate families in Kuwait, Gulf News reported.

It is to be highlighted that Residency affairs departments across various governorates have begun accepting family visa applications from eligible expatriates under the new salary guidelines.

It bears mentioning that the authorities in Kuwait have started deportation proceedings against several individuals who have overstayed their visit visas, along with their sponsors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.