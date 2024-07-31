Search

Violent crowd clashes with UK police after young girls stabbed to death

05:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Violent crowd clashes with UK police after young girls stabbed to death

Following the death of three girls in a knife attack in Britain, clashes between police and white extremists outside a mosque in Southport left 39 police officers injured.

According to police officials, a mob of white extremists wanted to march towards the mosque, but when attempts were made to stop them, they became enraged and set a police van on fire.

The extremists attacked the police, resulting in 39 officers being injured, eight of whom sustained serious injuries. Two police dogs were also injured by bricks thrown by the extremists.

According to a report by a British news agency, supporters of the extremist group English Defence League were involved in this protest near the mosque located on St. Luke's Road in Southport.

The police stated that the extremists threw bricks at the mosque, set cars and tire bins on fire, and damaged a local convenience store.

Due to the tense situation in the area, additional police forces have been called in, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed regret over the incident, stating that peaceful protests were hijacked by hooligan elements.

07:06 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

07:06 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

