Search

Technology

Meta contradicts Atta Tarar’s claims about WhatsApp disruption in Pakistan

Web Desk
06:52 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Meta contradicts Atta Tarar’s claims about WhatsApp disruption in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar recently claimed that the disruption of WhatsApp services affecting many users in Pakistan was part of a broader global outage.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) described the problem as a "technical glitch."

However, contradicting the federal minister’s claims, Meta Platforms Inc, the WhatsApp owner, said there was no global outage or slowdown of WhatsApp services.

The global technological issue mentioned by the minister occurred on July 19 due to a faulty software update by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. This issue was resolved within a few hours and primarily affected the company's customers using Microsoft Windows.

In Pakistan, users began reporting difficulties with sending and receiving media files on WhatsApp from July 17. The disruption continues for many users.

A PTA spokesperson denied any current issues with WhatsApp, labeling the complaints as a "technical glitch" without clarifying if it was local or global.

Digital rights activists suspect the WhatsApp slowdown may be due to the government installing a firewall to control dissent and increase censorship.

Meta Platforms Inc confirmed that the WhatsApp problem was localised to Pakistan's internet infrastructure.

Media Matters, a Karachi-based company handling Meta’s public relations in Pakistan, responded: "Please note this is due to the country’s internal internet issue. Meta has nothing to do with this."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

06:52 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Meta contradicts Atta Tarar’s claims about WhatsApp disruption in ...

05:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

realme C65 speculated to endure bike crashes, extreme falls

11:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

04:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

realme 12, realme 12+ 5G: Shaheen Afridi's choice for power-packed ...

12:17 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

iPhones, Samsung devices to get more expensive after new 25pc taxes ...

10:04 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Zindigi Redefines Digital Financing with industry-first Realtime ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:06 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Three killed, over 70 injured in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Gold & Silver

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: