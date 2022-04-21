TikTok, shooting video games banned in Taliban-led Afghanistan
The government in Kabul says it ‘misleads the youth'
Share
KABUL – The Taliban officials in neighbouring Afghanistan have banned the social media application TikTok amid a crackdown against ‘immoral content’.
Reports in international media said shooting mobile games like PUBG and short video streaming platforms including TikTok were banned in landlock country as part of a moral policing drive.
A statement issued by the deputy spokesperson of the interim administration Inamullah Samangani said TikTok ‘misleads the younger generation’.
Mainstream Afghan channels will not be allowed to air ‘immoral’ programs, Taliban official said, adding IT Ministry and Communications dept will implement the decisions taken by the Cabinet.
Many social sites are popular among the youth of the war-torn nation, who have been left with very few outlets for entertainment as the Taliban earlier imposed banned on music, movies, and television soaps.
Earlier, the interim Afghan setup barred women from appearing in television dramas. Meanwhile, entertainment shows featuring women are prohibited, according to the government guidelines issued to broadcasters.
Female mannequins beheaded in Afghanistan on ... 01:07 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
KABUL – Garments store owners in Afghanistan started to behead mannequins as the local office of the ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- TikTok, shooting video games banned in Taliban-led Afghanistan07:22 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Exclusive: Meet the youngest candidate to pass CSS in the history of ...07:06 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- PTI holds grand power show at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight06:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Sahiba receives flak from fellow celebrities over controversial ...06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Nigerian defence chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander05:33 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with husband Bilal Shah04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning in latest pictures03:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022