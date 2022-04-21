TikTok, shooting video games banned in Taliban-led Afghanistan

The government in Kabul says it ‘misleads the youth'
Web Desk
07:22 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Share

KABUL – The Taliban officials in neighbouring Afghanistan have banned the social media application TikTok amid a crackdown against ‘immoral content’.

Reports in international media said shooting mobile games like PUBG and short video streaming platforms including TikTok were banned in landlock country as part of a moral policing drive.

A statement issued by the deputy spokesperson of the interim administration Inamullah Samangani said TikTok ‘misleads the younger generation’.

Mainstream Afghan channels will not be allowed to air ‘immoral’ programs, Taliban official said, adding IT Ministry and Communications dept will implement the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

Many social sites are popular among the youth of the war-torn nation, who have been left with very few outlets for entertainment as the Taliban earlier imposed banned on music, movies, and television soaps.

Earlier, the interim Afghan setup barred women from appearing in television dramas. Meanwhile, entertainment shows featuring women are prohibited, according to the government guidelines issued to broadcasters.

