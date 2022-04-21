Bilawal Bhutto meets Nawaz Sharif in London

LONDON – A meeting took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in London where both leaders discuss the country’s overall political situation.

Reports in local media said the PPP chairman reached Stanhope House to meet the deposed Pakistani Prime Minister who is currently in self-exile in London.

Young Bhutto felicitated Nawaz as his younger brother Shehbaz becomes the 23rd premier of Pakistan after political turmoil that culminated in the ouster of Khan. The two leaders also pledged to work with consensus in political matters.

چئیرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی لندن میں قائد مسلم لیگ ن محمد نواز شریف سے ملاقات۔ ملکی مجموعی سیاسی صورتحال پر تبادلۂ خیال۔ میٹنگ میں سینیٹر اسحاق ڈار، عابد شیر علی، شیری رحمان، قمر زمان کائرہ اور نوید قمر بھی موجود تھے۔ pic.twitter.com/XpQcvFa7MY — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 21, 2022

PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and PML-N's Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali also attended the meeting.

Reports suggest that Bilawal is meeting the PML-N supremo to revolve certain matters, including the inclusion of Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), and Mohsin Dawar into the federal cabinet.

PML-N supremo is expected to return to Pakistan after Eid. The three-time former prime minister who is entangled in a number of corruption cases, was in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

Earlier, estranged PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, and Aleem Khan arrived in London to meet Nawaz Sharif ahead of no-trust motion against ousted PM Imran Khan.