IHC dismisses petition against issuance of diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif
12:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition asking the court to stop the expected issuance of a diplomatic passport to PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Advocate Naeem Haider moved the court, referring to media reports that said Nawaz was being issued a diplomatic passport on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The petitioner claimed that the instructions for the issuance of the diplomatic passport were given to the interior and foreign affairs secretaries.

The petitioner said that Nawaz Sharif was a court absconder and convicted by NAB on corruption charges. ”It is violative of law, a mockery of the justice system and disgrace to the nation if a diplomatic passport is issued to a convict,” the petitioner added.

The IHC noted that the petitioner could not show any order, direction or notification issued by the federal government to substantiate his claim.

“It is noted that no evidentiary value is attached to the press reports and no reliance can be placed on it when a person claims a legal right on its basis. It is settled law that courts do not decide cases on the basis of press reports,” the IHC chief justice observed.

The chief justice disposed of the petition after slapping a Rs5,000 fine on the petitioner on account of counsels engaged during the hearing at state expense.

