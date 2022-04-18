Saudi ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.
During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister and expressed commitment to further strengthen the bilateral friendly relationship.
The Prime Minister emphasized on promotion of cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and strategic ties.
He also reaffirmed commitment to benefit from Saudi Arabia for development in different fields including education, health, information technology and clean energy.
In his meeting with H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to explore new avenues of bilateral relations between the two countries. He said that Pakistan wants to benefit from the Kingdom's experience in different sectors. pic.twitter.com/8Ed5COD1JS— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 18, 2022
