Saudi ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif  
Web Desk
01:36 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Saudi ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif  
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister and expressed commitment to further strengthen the bilateral friendly relationship.

The Prime Minister emphasized on promotion of cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and strategic ties.

He also reaffirmed commitment to benefit from Saudi Arabia for development in different fields including education, health, information technology and clean energy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Metro Bus service ... 12:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Bus service from Peshawar ...

More From This Category
Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching: Court likely to ...
02:10 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
IHC dismisses petition against issuance of ...
12:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Metro Bus service ...
12:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands 'immediate general ...
11:20 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas elected AJK’s 14th ...
02:29 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Pakistan extends time for transportation of ...
10:15 AM | 18 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s Karachi rally
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr