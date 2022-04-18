PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Metro Bus service from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Bus service from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad said that former prime minister was panicking because of his speed.

“You [Imran Khan] may be panicked due to my speed of work but the people have stopped panicking,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister regretted the four years of delay in making the project, launched by the PML-N government in 2017, operational. He said that the project had to be made operational by 2018.

More to follow…