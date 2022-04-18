PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Metro Bus service from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad
12:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Bus service from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad.
PM Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad said that former prime minister was panicking because of his speed.
“You [Imran Khan] may be panicked due to my speed of work but the people have stopped panicking,” Shehbaz said.
The prime minister regretted the four years of delay in making the project, launched by the PML-N government in 2017, operational. He said that the project had to be made operational by 2018.
More to follow…
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Metro Bus service from Peshawar Morr to ...12:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands immediate general elections in Pakistan11:20 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
- PTI's Sardar Tanveer Ilyas likely to be elected new AJK PM today10:49 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan extends time for transportation of Indian aid to Afghanistan10:15 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival kicks off May 11 under the ...09:45 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s Karachi rally
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday at UK restaurant05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London ...08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and ...07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022