Three public, private schools sealed in Punjab after coronavirus cases detected

GUJRANWALA – Education Department in Punjab has sealed three public and private schools in Gujranwala division after 24 students tested positive for coronavirus.

In random testing process, samples of 164 students were taken from three schools in Wazirabad and Sohdara out of which 24 students’ results came back positive.

Following the results, the education department has sealed Govt Public School Wazirabad, Government High School Sohdara and a private school.

Officials said that the said schools will be disinfected while SOPs will be observed strictly.

The government has started phase-wise reopening of schools from September 15.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were reported 6,572 as 645 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seven corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 103 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 35,720 tests were conducted across the country on Friday which was the highest ever number of tests done per day, including 14,352 in Sindh, 12,154 in Punjab, 3,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,569 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,455 in Balochistan, 403 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 675 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).