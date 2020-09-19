Nawaz Sharif finally joins Twitter to stay connected with Pakistanis

LAHORE – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has made a Twitter account in order to engage with people in Pakistan through social media platform.

It was announced by Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on her Twitter handle.

She said, “Happy & privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter. His Twitter handle is @NawazSharifMNS”.

Happy & privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter. His Twitter handle is @NawazSharifMNS #TwitterWelcomesNawazSharif — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 19, 2020

The presence of the former premier, who is under treatment in London after the PTI government allowed him to go abroad last year due to his worsening health condition, indicates he is going to active on social media for politics a day before he is set to join opposition's all parties conference (APC) virtually.

Nawaz Sharif also shared his first tweet saying, "Give respect to vote".

ووٹ کو عزت دو 🇵🇰

NS — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) September 19, 2020

As the former premier joined the social media, a hastag #TwitterWelcomesNawazSharif has become a top trend on social media where people are sharing their feelings and memes.