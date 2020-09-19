PAMI elects Prof Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as new president
Web Desk
08:50 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
PAMI elects Prof Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as new president
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of Azra Naheed Medical College Prof Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman on Saturday was elected unopposed as president of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Colleges (PAMI).

The voting process to elect the president was attended by heads of all the private medical colleges across the country.

Addressing the participants after taking oath as president, Rehman vowed to resolve all issues of the Pakistan Medical Council effectively. 

He also urged the government to take private sector onboard for uplifting of the medical sector. 

Dr Tariq from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was elected as Vice President and Dr Riaz Janjua as General Secretary. While, Dr Ali Farhan elected as unopposed Joint Secretary and Abdul Waheed Shaikh as Finance Secretary.

More From This Category
Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting ...
11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement ...
11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Khobragade's posting at Indian HC incommensurate ...
11:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
WAPDA opens jobs for locals in Gilgit-Baltistan
10:59 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Railways introduces two new trains
10:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan kicks off first anti-polio drive after ...
09:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr