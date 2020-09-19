PAMI elects Prof Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as new president

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of Azra Naheed Medical College Prof Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman on Saturday was elected unopposed as president of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Colleges (PAMI).

The voting process to elect the president was attended by heads of all the private medical colleges across the country.

Addressing the participants after taking oath as president, Rehman vowed to resolve all issues of the Pakistan Medical Council effectively.

He also urged the government to take private sector onboard for uplifting of the medical sector.

Dr Tariq from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was elected as Vice President and Dr Riaz Janjua as General Secretary. While, Dr Ali Farhan elected as unopposed Joint Secretary and Abdul Waheed Shaikh as Finance Secretary.