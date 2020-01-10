Explosion during CNG filling process kills woman in Peshawar
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 10 Jan, 2020
Explosion during CNG filling process kills woman in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR - A woman got killed while another three sustained severe injuries after a car exploded during Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling process in Peshawar today (Friday).

According to media details, the explosion caused panic in the area.

Meanwhile, the rescue and security personnel immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical assistance.

The investigation into the matter has been launched. 

More From This Category
PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta ...
11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan ...
10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
No new polio related travel restriction imposed ...
08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision ...
11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle ...
11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque ...
10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr