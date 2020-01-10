Explosion during CNG filling process kills woman in Peshawar
10:38 AM | 10 Jan, 2020
PESHAWAR - A woman got killed while another three sustained severe injuries after a car exploded during Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling process in Peshawar today (Friday).
According to media details, the explosion caused panic in the area.
Meanwhile, the rescue and security personnel immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical assistance.
The investigation into the matter has been launched.
