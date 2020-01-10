US House approves resolution to limit President's powers to wage war against Iran
11:52 AM | 10 Jan, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - The United States (US) House of Representatives has approved a resolution to limit Presidential powers.
The US House has approved a resolution to limit Donald Trump's powers to wage war against Iran without specific approval from Congress.
The House passed the resolution by 224-194 votes with just three Republicans voting in support.
Eight Democrats also opposed the resolution.
- US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 ...01:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta terrorist attack11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin ...10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly and unintentionally' ...09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan, says Dr ...08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019