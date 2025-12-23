Expected schedule of public holidays for 2026 surfaces

DUBAI – An expected calendar of the public holidays for the year 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has surfaced as 2025 is set to end with people gearing up to welcome the New Year.

Since the UAE follows the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle, public holiday dates change every year, leading to some uncertainty for citizens.

However, it has now been confirmed that the first official holiday of the year will be on January 1, 2026, marking New Year’s Day.

Following New Year celebrations, changes in public transport schedules and parking fees are also expected in the city.

The UAE’s 2026 public holidays will include a total of 12 holidays, with dates as follows:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Eidul Fitr: Three holidays, starting on 1 Shawwal

Day of Arafat: 9 Zul-Hijjah

Eidul Adha: Three holidays starting from 10 Zul-Hijjah

Islamic New Year: 1 Muharram

Miladun Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday): 12 Rabiul Awwal

UAE National Day: 2-3 December

Even if there are minor changes in the lunar calendar dates, a long six-day weekend is likely to occur in the new year.