Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Nazar Muhammad having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities in future.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve.