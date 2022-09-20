Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing from Afghanistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan.
According to ISPR, Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and terrorists suffered heavy casualties.
However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Nazar Muhammad having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.
Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities in future.
The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve.
Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from ... 01:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday urged Kabul to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern action against ...
- PAKvENG: Pakistan bat first against England in first T20I07:00 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing from Afghanistan06:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- FIA summons Shaukat Tarin for investigation into IMF audio leaks06:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- No one’s rights will be violated in Ravi City, farmers being paid ...06:05 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Russia offers petrol supply to Pakistan on delayed payments05:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to help flood affectees04:48 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Yashma Gill's new video wins over internet04:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Faysal Quraishi wins hearts with new BTS video03:49 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022