Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing from Afghanistan

06:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Source: File Photo
RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Nazar Muhammad having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities in future.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from ... 01:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday urged Kabul to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern action against ...

