Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from Afghanistan
Web Desk
01:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from Afghanistan
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday urged Kabul to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern action against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan

In a statement issued on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar noted that incidents of terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased in the last few days. He said that Pakistani security forces were being targeted from across the border.

“Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged for past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along our long-shared border.

He said unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan's border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops.

On April 14, 2022 as well, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan District by terrorists operating from Afghanistan, he added.

The spokesperson, once again, strongly condemned terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan.

He maintained that this is detrimental to their efforts of maintaining peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

Reaffirming respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said Islamabad will continue to work closely with the Afghan government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

Pakistan looking into reports of alleged military ... 12:15 AM | 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Saturday it was "looking into" reports of alleged action by ...

More From This Category
Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to take oath tonight
02:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Indian PM Modi offers condolences on death of ...
12:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif holds PTI govt responsible for ...
12:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
PPP won’t join federal cabinet, says Asif ...
11:20 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
Polling underway for NA-33 by-election
10:44 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Canadian PM for ...
10:10 AM | 17 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London residence
08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr