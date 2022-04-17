Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday urged Kabul to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern action against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan
In a statement issued on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar noted that incidents of terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased in the last few days. He said that Pakistani security forces were being targeted from across the border.
“Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan,” he added.
The spokesperson said Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged for past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along our long-shared border.
He said unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan's border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops.
On April 14, 2022 as well, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan District by terrorists operating from Afghanistan, he added.
The spokesperson, once again, strongly condemned terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan.
He maintained that this is detrimental to their efforts of maintaining peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.
Reaffirming respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said Islamabad will continue to work closely with the Afghan government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.
Pakistan looking into reports of alleged military ... 12:15 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Saturday it was "looking into" reports of alleged action by ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from Afghanistan01:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Indian PM Modi offers condolences on death of Bilquis Edhi12:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif holds PTI govt responsible for energy crisis12:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- PPP won’t join federal cabinet, says Asif Zardari11:20 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and ...07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Inzamam-ul-Haq's daughter ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis Edhi03:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022