Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday urged Kabul to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern action against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan

In a statement issued on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar noted that incidents of terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased in the last few days. He said that Pakistani security forces were being targeted from across the border.

“Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged for past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along our long-shared border.

He said unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan's border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops.

On April 14, 2022 as well, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan District by terrorists operating from Afghanistan, he added.

The spokesperson, once again, strongly condemned terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan.

He maintained that this is detrimental to their efforts of maintaining peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

Reaffirming respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said Islamabad will continue to work closely with the Afghan government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.