Gold Rate Today in Pakistan (16 August 2025), Latest Gold Prices

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid meagre decline in the international market. The local price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,000 to Rs357,100, while 10 grams of gold were sold for Rs306,155, down Rs858.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Karachi 357,100 Lahore 357,100 Islamabad 357,100 Peshawar 357,100 Quetta 358,100 Sialkot 357,100 Hyderabad 357,100 Faisalabad 357,100

Internationally, gold traded at $3,344 per ounce with a $20 premium, down $10. Silver prices remained stable at Rs4,072 per tola.