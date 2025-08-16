Gold Rate Today in Pakistan (16 August 2025), Latest Gold Prices

Gold Hits Rs356,900 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid meagre decline in the international market. The local price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,000 to Rs357,100, while 10 grams of gold were sold for Rs306,155, down Rs858.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price
Karachi 357,100
Lahore 357,100
Islamabad 357,100
Peshawar 357,100
Quetta 358,100
Sialkot 357,100
Hyderabad 357,100
Faisalabad 357,100

Internationally, gold traded at $3,344 per ounce with a $20 premium, down $10. Silver prices remained stable at Rs4,072 per tola.

 

 

