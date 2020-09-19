US Supreme Court Justice Ruth dies at 87
WASHINGTON – Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away "this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC," the court said in a statement Friday.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said.

“We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg was born on March 15, 1933 in New York City.

She was nominated by President Bill Clinton and had served on the high court since August 1993. 

