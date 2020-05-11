19 Iranian sailors killed in friendly fire during navy drills
Web Desk
04:11 PM | 11 May, 2020
19 Iranian sailors killed in friendly fire during navy drills
Share

TEHRAN  – The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy confirmed on Monday that 19 sailors were killed and over a dozen injured after a missile hit a military vessel during friendly fire in western waters.

The incident happened when navy vessels were busy in the drill off the coasts of Jask and Chabahar southeast of Iran, reported Iranian media. A light logistic vessel, Konarak, was struck by the missile.

Weighing 447 tonnes and 47 metres (154 feet) long, the Hendijan-class vessel is equipped with four cruise missiles, according to state television.

Following the event, the naval rescue and relief teams immediately responded to the incident and evacuated the injured to the medical facilities for treatment besides recovering the bodies.

However, a team of experts is investigation the incident in depth.

More From This Category
19 Iranian sailors killed in friendly fire during ...
04:11 PM | 11 May, 2020
India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh in hospital after ...
10:07 AM | 11 May, 2020
CSD launches Ramadan e-Booklet for parents to ...
03:41 PM | 10 May, 2020
Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, ...
01:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus hotspot after ...
05:24 PM | 9 May, 2020
India train kills 14 migrant workers sleeping on ...
10:41 AM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Zayn Malik going to propose to Gigi Hadid?
06:13 PM | 11 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr