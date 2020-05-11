Bila Ashraf, Asad Siddiqui are obsessed with Dirilis:Ertugrul as much as we are

Sheherbano Syed
04:11 PM | 11 May, 2020
Bila Ashraf, Asad Siddiqui are obsessed with Dirilis:Ertugrul as much as we are
It seems like everyone is watching

popular Turkish TV series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul right now. The hype is monstrous and fans are tuning in everyday to watch the show with devotion.

Fans are emblematic of some of the series' most fascinating characters, of shifting alliances, unlikely romances, shocking power plays, and unexpected deaths.

Popular actor Bilal Ashraf has boarded the  Diriliş: Ertuğrul bandwagon and can’t seem to get enough of the hit TV series.

Recently, the Superstar actor took to Twitter to heap praises and wrote, “Ertuğrul is brilliant! Great story and awesome production. Happy to see it was introduced to the local audiences.”

He continued:”Film, Drama is a form of art and it needs to be appreciated regardless of where it was made. What do you guys think?”

Bilal isn’t the only one, who’s enchanted by the mammoth show. Asad Siddiqui’s recent Tweet clearly shows that he’s also rooting for Ertugrul. The Chalawa actor hopes to make a similar serial himself one day.

He wrote, “I really hope that if not anyone, then I myself will make a TV show like #ErtugrulGhazi and the sequel #KurulusOsman where the teachings of Islam are being projected along with the history of the Muslim world. Started watching it in 2018 and still not over it.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

