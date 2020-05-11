Adnan Malik pens heartwarming note on Mother’s Day to honour late nanny
As people all over the internet take to the social media platform to celebrate motherhood and their own moms with throwback photos and sweet images, actor Adnan Malik paid the most heart warming tribute to his deceased house help, Nisar, who was just like a mother to him.
Malik uploaded adorable pictures from his childhood, along with an elaborate note, detailing the role she had played in raising him
He started off by saying, “Mother’s Day wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging Nisar my second mother, who I regret not having honoured with the title when she was alive, even though she dedicated her adult life to raising me as her own.”
Malik remembered how she was also his roommate for the first 11 years of his life,
She was there by his side, no matter what. “I could just look at you and a knowing smile would break out on my face – you made life that simple,” added the actor.
He shared how Nisar would dress him “with great panache,” just like a mother does. And helped fixing his broken Punjabi. “You loved all my friends as much as I loved them, and were always in my corner, no matter what. You even knew all the family secrets, but would hold them with integrity and honour (and often a wry smile),” he wrote.
The most important lesson he learnt from Nisar was how a woman from the village (Fateh Jang) didn’t need the support of any man and fearlessly lived her life. “I’d love hearing your stories of valour, leaving your husband when he brought a second wife home. You took your four kids and raised them independently in your paternal house through your own hard work, money and then came to the city and raised me.”
The Cake star concluded, “You had all the power; men had nothing on you. I remember you’d show me how you’d dance at my wedding. ‘Nachi tharrapi,’ as you’d say. I will save that dance for you the day I get married,” he promised.
“You were also mummy’s greatest confidante and best friend. Thank you for everything. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you, or recall your scent or hear your cackle or honour you for helping shaping me into the person I am. I love you, Gulley Mullay.”
