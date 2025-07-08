Saim returns, Salman Mirza to debut as Pakistan name T20 squad for Bangladesh series

LAHORE – The Men’s National Selection Committee has announced the 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side in the T20Is.

The three-match T20Is series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from 20 to 24 July at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The squad for the white-ball series against West Indies will be announced in due course.

15-member squad for Bangladesh series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (batting Coach), Shane McDermott (fielding Coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai (doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)