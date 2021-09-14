Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

07:37 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga has announced to hang up his boots in T20I cricket, bringing an end to his star-studded career in the sport.

The pacer made this announcement on social media. During his career, Malinga played 30 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking total 546 wickets.

He last appeared in a T20I match played against West Indies in March 2020 in Pallekele.

Malinga, who is known for his sharp Yorkers, led his team to victory in the 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

In his statement on Twitter, he wrote: "Hanging up my T20shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come."

In a video, he further added, "Today is a very special day for me. Because I want to thank each and everyone, who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career. Today I decide that I want to give a 100 percent rest for my T20 bowling shoes.

"That's why I want to thank Sri Lankan Cricket Board and my team members. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest. Looking forward to seeing our youngsters make history."

