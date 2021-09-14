PCB puts iconic jerseys from 1992 World Cup on sale
PCB puts iconic jerseys from 1992 World Cup on sale
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday put on sale the iconic jerseys from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992 on its Online Merchandise Store.

“The 1992 World Cup jersey is the first offering in the Champions Edition, part of the PCB Legacy Series, as the board honours the national side’s landmark achievement, which altered the course of the sport forever in the country and inspired many to take up bat and ball,” said the cricket body in a press release.

In what remains one of the most iconic World Cup tales, Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, now patron of the board and prime minister of Pakistan, completed their successful campaign with a win against Graham Gooch’s England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was also part of the squad that had recovered from an ordinary start to stun the world.

The price of a single jersey has been set at Rs4,750 while the PCB will provide shipping across the globe and free shipping to buyers in Pakistan.

The PCB also plans to launch sale of Pakistan national side’s training and travel gear, fan wear, collector’s edition merchandise and hardware accessories through this one-stop shop.

