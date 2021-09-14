Russia’s Putin calls Pakistan’s Imran Khan to discuss evolving Afghanistan situation

08:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Russia’s Putin calls Pakistan’s Imran Khan to discuss evolving Afghanistan situation
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and both leaders exchanged view on the latest developments of Afghanistan.

They also shared view on bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The premier underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He emphasized the urgent need for provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture.

He stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance.

In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister emphasized the growing cooperation across a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further upgrade the overall relationship

He underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The Pakistan PM also reaffirmed the Government’s resolve for early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

He reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to undertake a visit to Russia.

Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

More From This Category
PM Imran's cabinet rejects 10% increase in ...
07:14 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices by ...
06:32 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to visit Tajikistan this week
05:27 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
US Consul General donates 0.3mn doses of Pfizer ...
04:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistan announces new restrictions against the ...
04:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistani ambassador, Afghan Foreign Minister ...
03:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SHC bars Zohaib from making statements against late Nazia Hassan’s husband
05:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr