PSL 2025: Quetta Gladiators eye Seventh Straight Win against slumping Multan Sultans

RAWALPINDI – Pindi Stadium is all set to witness Quetta Gladiators taking on Multan Sultans, as group stage of the Pakistan Super League Season 10 will draw to a close tonight. As both teams already know their fate in the tournament, the clash still carries plenty of weight as Quetta seeks to continue their unbeaten run, and Multan aims to bow out with a semblance of pride.

Gladiators emerged as one of the most consistent and balanced sides in PSL 10. With six straight wins under their belt, and key players like Rilee Rossouw, Finn Allen, and Hasan Nawaz hitting peak form, the Gladiators are now strong title contenders heading into the playoffs.

Rizwan led Sultans however faced rollercoaster ride. The team secure mere one win all season and are currently stuck in a five-game losing streak. Their final match will be a test of resilience and character as they try to avoid ending the season on yet another disappointing note.

Rawalpindi pitch is expected to once again favor batters, with its flat surface, quick outfield, and short boundaries. A high-scoring contest is on the cards under clear skies, but soaring temperatures—hovering above 41°C—may test players’ stamina, particularly bowlers during extended spells.

Despite their current form, Sultans have historically dominated this fixture, winning 9 of the 14 previous encounters. However, Quetta has been closing the gap, including a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against the Sultans earlier this season.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Aamer Azmat, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Shahid Aziz, Dilshan Madhushanka, Peter Hatzoglou, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah, Faisal Akram.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Khurram Shahzad.

Although the result won’t affect the playoff picture, the match still offers plenty of intrigue. Quetta will be eager to carry momentum into the knockout stage, while Multan will be playing for dignity and a chance to end a forgettable campaign on a high note.