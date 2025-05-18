India hides behind lies to justify terrorism, Aggression: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused India of using lies to mask military attacks and terrorism.

In latest interview with an Arab news outlet, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) slammed New Delhi for crafting a false narrative to conceal its alleged involvement in terrorism and recent acts of military aggression that are dangerous for regional peace.

Sharif said that contrary to public perception, it was India’s Ministry of Defence that reached out to Pakistan requesting a ceasefire after recent cross-border tensions. Pakistan accepted the proposal in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Delving into details, ISPR chief said India has long been engaged in efforts to destabilize Pakistan by supporting terrorism on our soil, and to understand the root causes of this conflict, it is essential to examine the broader regional dynamics.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir, he slammed Indian media for quickly assigning blame to Pakistan without any conclusive evidence. “Within minutes, baseless allegations were made. Yet two days later, India’s own Ministry of External Affairs admitted investigations were still ongoing,” he said.

Pakistan offered full cooperation for impartial international inquiry, but offer was rejected by New Delhi. “India responded with hostility instead of diplomacy. They targeted civilian structures, including mosques, and caused the deaths of innocent women, children, and the elderly,” he alleged.

Chaudhry further accused New Delhi of financing and supporting range of extremist groups operating in Pakistan, from Khawarij-linked militants to Baloch separatists, calling Modi government as main patron of terrorism in Pak.

Responding to Modi’s recent misadventure, Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian aircraft. On May 9 and 10, further Indian missile strikes were carried out, but Pakistan, according to Chaudhry, responded with restraint and precision.

He claimed that India’s ceasefire request came only after Pakistan’s measured retaliation. “We agreed to the ceasefire because Pakistan values peace. Throughout the crisis, our diplomatic channels remained active and engaged with the international community,” he added.