Search

Pakistan

Karachi school headmaster accused of raping 10-year-old girl

Web Desk
08:33 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
Karachi school headmaster accused of raping 10-year-old girl
Source: File photo

A school headmaster in Karachi's Moach Goth area has been accused of raping a 10-year-old student.

Mochko police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father. In the first information report (FIR), the girl's mother said that three of her daughters take tuition from the headmaster. 

"The headmaster called and asked to send our daughters on June 21, saying he wants to give them eidi. I refused to send my daughters, but he insisted and then I sent them," she said in the FIR. 

She said when her daughters returned home, the 10-year-old told her that her teacher took her to another room and raped her. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault. 

After the incident, the girl underwent a medical examination, but her medical report is awaited.

The girl's family and people of the neighbourhood protested at the Hub River Road against the police failure to arrest the suspect. 

In a similar incident last month, a principal of a private school was arrested for torturing and harassing a girl student. He was accused of attempting to rape a Class 10 student at the school near Orangi Town.

The principal had been sending obscene messages and harassing the victim for several days. During the incident, he allegedly turned the CCTV camera towards the ceiling and sexually assaulted the girl.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan ...

10:29 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

UN refugee agency chief begins 1st Pakistan visit

10:01 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Pakistan's top kidney hospital acquires Karachi's iconic 4-star hotel ...

09:46 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

The upcoming IMF bailout package will not be Pakistan's last!

09:20 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

09:02 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

CCP approves Shell Pakistan's acquisition by Saudi group

Pakistan

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

11:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Corps Commanders raise concern at 'unwarranted criticism' of ...

02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

06:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Federal board class 9, 10 results 2024 to be announced on July 12

09:42 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders FIA investigation into overcharged ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan Army

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: