Karachi school headmaster accused of raping 10-year-old girl

A school headmaster in Karachi's Moach Goth area has been accused of raping a 10-year-old student.

Mochko police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father. In the first information report (FIR), the girl's mother said that three of her daughters take tuition from the headmaster.

"The headmaster called and asked to send our daughters on June 21, saying he wants to give them eidi. I refused to send my daughters, but he insisted and then I sent them," she said in the FIR.

She said when her daughters returned home, the 10-year-old told her that her teacher took her to another room and raped her. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.

After the incident, the girl underwent a medical examination, but her medical report is awaited.

The girl's family and people of the neighbourhood protested at the Hub River Road against the police failure to arrest the suspect.

In a similar incident last month, a principal of a private school was arrested for torturing and harassing a girl student. He was accused of attempting to rape a Class 10 student at the school near Orangi Town.

The principal had been sending obscene messages and harassing the victim for several days. During the incident, he allegedly turned the CCTV camera towards the ceiling and sexually assaulted the girl.