‘Drift gone wrong: Reckless driver hits bikers on Karachi’s Tariq Road (VIDEO)

KARACHI – As luxury car drivers engage in reckless stunts to flex their modified vehicle or to seek an adrenaline rush, a recent incident in the port city of Karachi saw an accident captured in a clip, causing outrage online.

The shocking incident on Tariq Road was of a reckless young driver performing dangerous stunts in a car as he ran over two motorcyclists, leaving one injured. The incident was caught on camera, showing a white modified car swerving dangerously before hitting the two motorcyclists.

One of the victims, Daniyal Abbasi, suffered a fractured leg and multiple injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital. The one sitting on pillion seat escaped unharmed.

After hitting bikers, the car driver fled the scene, leaving the injured motorcyclists behind. Authorities have confirmed that no formal complaint has been filed as of now, but they have reached out to the victim’s family.