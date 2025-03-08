Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi robber jumps from bridge to escape cops after stealing mobile phone (VIDEO)

Karachi Robber Jumps From Bridge To Escape Cops After Stealing Mobile Phone Video

KARACHI – Karachi continues to witness an alarming street crime in Ramazan, and a fresh incident puts the country’s financial capital in the headlines.

A robber snatched a mobile phone from a biker and jumped off a bridge in a desperate attempt to flee from pursuing police officers. The dramatic scene shows the suspect threatening to jump if the cops didn’t stop following him.

Karachi police continued their chase, and the robber jumped off the bridge, landing on cables below. Residents gathered there to capture the incident online.

Police then opened safety net under the ridge to prevent serious injury to the mugger. After hour-long struggle, police officers were able to apprehend the suspect as he fell into the net. Despite being caught, the mugger refused to return the stolen mobile phone.

Street Crime continues to haunt people as Sindh capital saw death of five people in robbery-related incidents in just the first five days of Ramazan.

With police claimed intensifying efforts, armed robbers continue to target citizens, with recent fatalities including an accountant shot during a cash delivery, as well as a shopkeeper, a security guard, and two others killed in separate robbery attempts.

WATCH: Jacobabad Dacoits surround female teachers in school van amid ‘Daku Raaj’

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 March 2025
