Omar Shehzad, Shanzay Lodhi’s Nikkah in Makkah steals hearts of fans

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz star Omar Shehzad recently tied the knot with model and influencer Shanzay Lodhi in the holy city of Makkah. The couple’s intimate Nikkah ceremony, held in front of the sacred Khana Kaba, has left fans across the world in awe.

The duo now captured the hearts of social media users as the wedding to Shanzay is not just a celebration of love but also a spiritual experience that fans are deeply moved by. The couple’s wedding photoshoot, shared with fans, showcases the elegance and beauty of their big day, making it a trending topic across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanzay Omer (@shanzayylodhii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omer Shahzad (@omer_shahzad)

Fans expressed admiration and joy for the couple, with many taking to social media to congratulate the newlyweds. The sacred setting, paired with the couple’s undeniable chemistry, has made their wedding a truly unforgettable moment in the world of celebrity marriages.

As Omar and Shanzay start new chapter of their lives, fans continue to shower them with love and blessings, touched by the purity and grandeur of their special day.