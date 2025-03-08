Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

WhatsApp group admin killed after removing member over dispute in Peshawar

Peshawar Whatsapp Group Admin Killed After Removing Member Over Dispute

PESHAWAR – WhatsApp disputes are common but a recent one in northwestern Pakistan has everyone’s attention as the disagreement led to the murder of a group admin.

A dispute escalated into tragedy when an enraged member shot and killed the group’s admin after being kicked out of his removal from the group.

The incident occurred in Regi Sazai area of Peshawar, where Mushtaq Ahmed, the group admin, was targeted by the accused, Ashfaq, after a heated argument regarding his removal from the online group. The victim’s brother, Humayun, who witnessed the confrontation, reported the incident to the police.

After resolving conflict with Ashfaq, the brothers were returning home when Ashfaq opened fire on them. In an attempt to escape, the brothers sought refuge at a nearby petrol pump. However, the accused chased them there and sprayed bullets.

A  case has been registered by the victim’s brother, and thorough investigation is underway. The victim’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and will soon be returned to his family.

Eighth-grade student kills friend after Whatsapp argument in Sargodha

