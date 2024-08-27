Eighth-grade student kills friend after Whatsapp argument in Sargodha

In a shocking turn of events, an eighth-grade student in Sargodha's Zafar Colony shot and killed his classmate after a heated argument that began on WhatsApp. The incident, which occurred on August 27, 2024, has left the local community in shock.
The victim, Hasnain, was fatally shot by his friend Maisam outside his home. According to police reports, the two boys had engaged in a tense conversation over WhatsApp, which escalated into a physical confrontation when Maisam decided to confront Hasnain in person.
Upon reaching Hasnain's house, Maisam allegedly opened fire, killing Hasnain on the spot. The tragic incident has led to the registration of a case, filed by Hasnain's father, as authorities intensify their efforts to apprehend the suspect.
Police investigations are ongoing to uncover the full details surrounding this tragic event, as the community grapples with the aftermath of this senseless violence.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
