Eighth-grade student kills friend after Whatsapp argument in Sargodha

04:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2024
student kills friend

In a shocking turn of events, an eighth-grade student in Sargodha's Zafar Colony shot and killed his classmate after a heated argument that began on WhatsApp. The incident, which occurred on August 27, 2024, has left the local community in shock.

The victim, Hasnain, was fatally shot by his friend Maisam outside his home. According to police reports, the two boys had engaged in a tense conversation over WhatsApp, which escalated into a physical confrontation when Maisam decided to confront Hasnain in person.

Upon reaching Hasnain's house, Maisam allegedly opened fire, killing Hasnain on the spot. The tragic incident has led to the registration of a case, filed by Hasnain's father, as authorities intensify their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Police investigations are ongoing to uncover the full details surrounding this tragic event, as the community grapples with the aftermath of this senseless violence.

