25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed 25 terrorists including their ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, while 11 others were injured in intelligence-based operations in Tirah, Khyber District, said ISPR.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations, launched on "robust intelligence," dealt significant blows to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates.

"Since August 20, 2024, these daring and highly successful IBOs have led to the neutralization of twenty-five Khawarij, including their ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, who has been sent to hell, while eleven others have been injured," the statement said.

"However, during these operations, four brave soldiers, who fought valiantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," it added.

The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations are a testament to the valour and commitment of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.