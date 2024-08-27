25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed 25 terrorists including their ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, while 11 others were injured in intelligence-based operations in Tirah, Khyber District, said ISPR.
According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations, launched on "robust intelligence," dealt significant blows to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates.
"Since August 20, 2024, these daring and highly successful IBOs have led to the neutralization of twenty-five Khawarij, including their ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, who has been sent to hell, while eleven others have been injured," the statement said.
"However, during these operations, four brave soldiers, who fought valiantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," it added.
The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations are a testament to the valour and commitment of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
