Free student tickets for second Test: PCB imposes conditions on entry

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for students to the second Test match against Bangladesh. However, the offer comes with certain conditions.
According to the statement issued by the PCB, students must wear their school uniforms and carry a valid student ID card to gain entry into the stadium.
Access to any VIP enclosures, such as the Imran Khan and Javed Miandad enclosures, will be subject to seat availability. However, students will be able to watch the match from premium enclosures, including the Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat enclosures.
The free entry policy does not extend to the PCB Gallery or the Platinum Box.
In addition, similar to the first Test, a free shuttle bus service will be available for fans during the second match.
Previously, during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the PCB offered free entry to fans for the last two days of the match due to a lack of interest from the spectators.
This decision aims to encourage more families and students to support their cricket stars and enjoy the match between the two teams. The timing has been planned to coincide with the weekend to maximize attendance.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
