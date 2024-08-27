Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem performs javelin throw at Governor House event

KARACHI - In a prestigious event held at Governor House Sindh, Arshad Nadeem, who clinched a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, demonstrated his javelin throwing prowess on the expansive lawns of the Governor House.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori used the occasion to make several significant announcements. He declared that the Governor House would award ten lakh rupees to Pakistan's U-15 football team and five lakh rupees to their coach, Rashid Ahmed. Additionally, Dr. Rehan Chawla has pledged one lakh rupees and a motorcycle to each player.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan's U-15 football team and consuls general from various countries. The event not only celebrated Nadeem's Olympic triumph but also highlighted the achievements of young athletes.

Governor Tessori praised Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable success and extended congratulations to the U-15 football team for their outstanding performance, including their impressive run to the finals of the Norway Cup, which featured 136 teams from around the globe.

Dr. Rehan Chawla further honored Nadeem by announcing the gift of a plot of land. Governor Tessori also expressed his commitment to incorporating sports into the Governor House’s initiatives and announced plans for a Karachi Marathon to be held in January, encouraging widespread participation.

The event underscored the growing support for sports and athletes in Pakistan, showcasing the Governor House’s dedication to celebrating and promoting sporting excellence.

