Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad bank

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024
bank robbery

In a daring robbery outside a private bank in Shehzad Town, Islamabad, robbers made off with PKR 30 million in cash on Tuesday. The incident occurred while a cash van was transferring funds outside the bank.

According to sources, the cash van was parked outside the bank when unidentified robbers approached and snatched two bags of cash containing the substantial sum. The robbers reportedly fired shots during the heist, injuring two security guards, Tariq and Salman. Evidence from the scene includes ten spent bullet casings.

The robbers fled the scene and headed towards the Nilore area. Authorities have launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen funds. The incident has raised concerns about security measures around financial institutions in the region.

