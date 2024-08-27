Two Pakistani startups make it to Forbes 'Asia 100 to Watch 2024' list

In a notable achievement for Pakistan's entrepreneurial landscape, two Pakistani startups, DealCart and Nayapay, have been featured in Forbes' prestigious 'Asia 100 to Watch 2024' list.

DealCart, based in Karachi, operates as an online grocery platform catering to the country’s burgeoning middle class. The startup offers a range of products including fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, detergents, and other essentials. DealCart has successfully raised $4.5 million in pre-seed funding and recently secured an additional $3 million in a seed funding round co-led by Abu Dhabi’s Shorooq Partners and London’s Sturgeon Capital.

Nayapay, a fintech innovator, provides a comprehensive payments processing platform. Its app features an e-wallet, virtual debit card, and online payment solutions, alongside point-of-sale devices for businesses. Nayapay garnered $13 million in one of South Asia’s largest seed funding rounds in 2022, supported by Zayn Capital, MSA Novo, and Graph Ventures. The company expressed its excitement at being recognized, calling the inclusion a testament to its innovative approach in the digital payments landscape.

This recognition comes on the heels of other accolades for Pakistani entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, seven Pakistanis were honored in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Asia, and two Pakistani businesswomen were named among the '100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024' by Forbes in March.

The inclusion of DealCart and Nayapay in Forbes' 'Asia 100 to Watch 2024' list underscores the growing influence and innovation emerging from Pakistan's startup ecosystem.